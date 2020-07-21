All apartments in Loudoun County
24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE
24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE

24080 Lenah Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

24080 Lenah Ridge Place, Loudoun County, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Grand home that has all the bells and whistles 6 bedroom 5.5 bath two car garages in a quiet neighborhood ....Welcoming two story foyer, formal dining room, and formal living room, two story family room with wall of windows overlooking woods masonry fireplace for your cozy nights. Master bedroom suite on main level with a luxury bath, a great library,half bath, gourmet kitchen with immense granite island and top of the line stainless steel appliances, check out the pantry you will love it...Spacious sun-room that leads to a deck overlooking the woods and a pond. Main level laundry room. Upper level has another massive master suite with a lounging area a fully updated master bath , huge walk-in closet, princess suite and another two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath.....Fully finished basement make this house over 6500 SQF, recreation room, play room, and media room and a generous in-law suite, full bath, and has a kitchenette/bar.Walk out basement, walk to your brick patio.... Easy access to route 50 for commuting, 10 minutes drive to Brambleton.... Also available furnished ... Prepare to be amazed....Available immediately..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
