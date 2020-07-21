24080 LENAH RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage media room

Grand home that has all the bells and whistles 6 bedroom 5.5 bath two car garages in a quiet neighborhood ....Welcoming two story foyer, formal dining room, and formal living room, two story family room with wall of windows overlooking woods masonry fireplace for your cozy nights. Master bedroom suite on main level with a luxury bath, a great library,half bath, gourmet kitchen with immense granite island and top of the line stainless steel appliances, check out the pantry you will love it...Spacious sun-room that leads to a deck overlooking the woods and a pond. Main level laundry room. Upper level has another massive master suite with a lounging area a fully updated master bath , huge walk-in closet, princess suite and another two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath.....Fully finished basement make this house over 6500 SQF, recreation room, play room, and media room and a generous in-law suite, full bath, and has a kitchenette/bar.Walk out basement, walk to your brick patio.... Easy access to route 50 for commuting, 10 minutes drive to Brambleton.... Also available furnished ... Prepare to be amazed....Available immediately..