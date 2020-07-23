/
jefferson county
58 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, WV📍
Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1136 sqft
Prime location in Charles Town close to shopping and dining. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, A/C, bathtub and dishwasher. Community features a business center, pool and gym.
520 LIBERTY W
520 W Liberty St, Charles Town, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Charles Town city limits. Walking distance to Evitts Run Park and all the local downtown shopping and restaurantss on Washington Street. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
111 PERTH WAY
111 Perth Way, Jefferson County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 111 PERTH WAY in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
191 WRENS VIEW
191 Wrens View Lane, Shannondale, WV
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
6168 sqft
Feel right at home in this almost 6200 sqft BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY CUSTOM 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home.
300 E FIFTH AVE
300 East 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Spacious End unit townhome. Features 3 fully finished levels.
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson County
34389 CHARLES TOWN PIKE
34389 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for that private home in the woods? You've found it. Available with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath with den, wall-to-wall carpet, washer, dryer, large front porch and shed. Rent includes lawn care but tenant pays electric and propane.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson County
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd
1372 Shepherds Mill Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd Available 08/01/20 Private Living in Berryville! - Private living in farm house in Berryville. Main level bath &bedroom, washer and dryer, pets are case by case, application online @ ppi.rent. Affordable! (RLNE5817410)
35972 Charles Town Pk
35972 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
Studio
$1,800
10890 sqft
PERFECT FOR ROADSIDE STAND - This 1/4 acre corner lot offers the perfect spot for your mobile roadside business. A commercial street light is on this lot to keep it usable day and night.
1433 STRINGTOWN ROAD
1433 Stringtown Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2646 sqft
"Cedar Grove" - Turn-key horse farm on 7 open acres with fully renovated circa 1820's farmhouse with no details spared! Gleaming heart pine floors, granite countertops, high-end appliances, 4 gas fireplaces and fully updated heating & cooling.
32 GENESIS DR
32 Genesis Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$950
3BD, 1.5BA townhouse available for rent in South Berkeley County. No pets, no exceptions.
20 CREEDMORE
20 Creedmore Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Like new townhouse - multi-layer light and water proof laminate wood-look vinyl flooring, carpet upstairs in bedrooms, window blinds, fenced rear yard, all appliances including washer & dryer.
87 GARFIELD
87 Garfield Dr, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
Lots of room in this adorable Inwood colonial! First floor open, L-shaped floor plan with a half bath off the kitchen, lots of storage and access to the back deck.
113 E MAIN STREET
113 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1000 sqft
Electric and water is included in rent Bottom floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with living room and kitchen. Tons of parking out back.Fireplace is not functioning but looks beautiful. Laundromat is located next door.
2651 TAULTON LANE
2651 Taulton Lane, Washington County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Beautifully Custom built brand new home.
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
38 LITCHFIELD
38 Litchfield Ln W, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Townhome near Stonebridge golf course, features, 3 fully finished floors. lower level features half bath, laundry room, and finished recreation room. Main level has kitchen dining and living area with half bath.
308 E MAIN STREET
308 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2187 sqft
1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island.
Results within 10 miles of Jefferson County
Linden at Berkley
1100 Myna Court, Martinsburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1650 sqft
Welcome to Linden At Martinsburg — one of Martinsburg's newest apartment destinations. We feature comfortable living with the extras you desire. Our professional management team will provide you with caring customer service.
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lee Trace
15000 Hood Cir, Martinsburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$1,184
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patios or balconies, and fireplaces. Community offers parking, as well as a gym, clubhouse and pool. Location is convenient for commuters, just off 1-81.
Halfway
10722 Pickett Court
10722 Pickett Court, Halfway, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1716 sqft
10722 Pickett Court Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Williamsport! - 3 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family Home in Williamsport! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! Kitchen, Living Room, Separate Dining Room.
617 National Avenue
617 National Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home Conveniently located to Downtown Winchester and Route 7 - Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home located on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Berryville Avenue.
South End
937 Spruce Street
937 Spruce Street, Hagerstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
937 Spruce Street Available 07/31/20 - This house has one bedroom, a full bath, a kitchen with a new stove, a living room and w/d hook-up on the first floor, and one bedroom, a beautiful kitchen, a living room and a full bath on the second floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson County area include Hood College, Shenandoah University, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Rockville, Germantown, and Frederick have apartments for rent.
