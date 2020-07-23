/
/
clarke county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM
57 Apartments for rent in Clarke County, VA📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd
1372 Shepherds Mill Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd Available 08/01/20 Private Living in Berryville! - Private living in farm house in Berryville. Main level bath &bedroom, washer and dryer, pets are case by case, application online @ ppi.rent. Affordable! (RLNE5817410)
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1433 STRINGTOWN ROAD
1433 Stringtown Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2646 sqft
"Cedar Grove" - Turn-key horse farm on 7 open acres with fully renovated circa 1820's farmhouse with no details spared! Gleaming heart pine floors, granite countertops, high-end appliances, 4 gas fireplaces and fully updated heating & cooling.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
113 E MAIN STREET
113 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1000 sqft
Electric and water is included in rent Bottom floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with living room and kitchen. Tons of parking out back.Fireplace is not functioning but looks beautiful. Laundromat is located next door.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
141 SHAN HILL LANE
141 Shan Hill Lane, Clarke County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1808 sqft
15 mins west of Upperville near Millwood. Charming furnished cottage on farm - walking distance to Shenandoah River. Front porch and side stone patio.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
308 E MAIN STREET
308 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2187 sqft
1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island.
Results within 5 miles of Clarke County
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
3318 PAPERMILL ROAD
3318 Papermill Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1014 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH ,MASTER SUITE UPPER LEVEL TWO BEDROOMS MAIN LEVEL LARGE FENCED YARD. DETACHED GARAGE. FOR $1375 A MONTH OWNERS WILL CUT THE GRASS AND TAKE CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL TENANT OCCUPIED EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
617 National Avenue
617 National Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home Conveniently located to Downtown Winchester and Route 7 - Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home located on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Berryville Avenue.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
66 NIBLICK SQUARE
66 Niblick Square, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1944 sqft
Commuter friendly townhome, located in the beautiful golf course subdivision of Blue Ridge Shadows. Minutes to I66 & I81. You are minutes and conveniently located to the hospital and all shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
111 FADING STAR
111 Fading Star Ct, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Newer town home in Snowden Bridge; 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths; beautiful eat in kitchen with large island. Large back deck; fully finished basement. Spacious open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
791 OLD SAWMILL ROAD
791 Old Sawmill Road, Shenandoah Farms, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1061 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Cabin where you can watch the sun set while enjoying the fabulous views from the large wrap around deck. Hard to find, lovely, furnished, short term rental available on a monthly basis.
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE
120 Accomack Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
20 CREEDMORE
20 Creedmore Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Like new townhouse - multi-layer light and water proof laminate wood-look vinyl flooring, carpet upstairs in bedrooms, window blinds, fenced rear yard, all appliances including washer & dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
309 NOTTOWAY DRIVE
309 Nottaway Drive, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1120 sqft
Available 8/1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Commuter location - located near schools, shopping, parks. Hardwood floors throughout, Large kitchen with table area . Storage shed in back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
122 SEQUOIA DRIVE
122 Sequoia Dr, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2281 sqft
WONDERFUL ONE YEAR YOUNG MOVE-IN READY, WELL-DESIGNED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL THE FEATURES YOU'RE LOOKING FOR - BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS.
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
103 HANOVERIAN COURT
103 Hanovcrian Drive, Frederick County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4340 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Style home in Canter Estates. With 4,000+ square feet of finished living space to include 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, and partially finished basement.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
101 MEGAN LANE
101 Megan Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3658 sqft
Former Dan Ryan model decked out with all the options. This Regent II floorplan boast a beautiful morning room extension and gourmet kitchen. Large family room with gas fireplace and tons of natural light.
1 of 56
Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
405 LYNNEHAVEN DRIVE
405 Lynnehaven Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3044 sqft
Ready to fall in love? This gorgeous home has everything you want! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with double ovens and extra large island, upgraded wood flooring throughout the first level, huge master bedroom with sitting room and three more large
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 10 miles of Clarke County
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1136 sqft
Prime location in Charles Town close to shopping and dining. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, A/C, bathtub and dishwasher. Community features a business center, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
3 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clarke County area include Hood College, Shenandoah University, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, and Montgomery College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Arlington, Rockville, Germantown, Frederick, and Gaithersburg have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VACharles Town, WVWinchester, VAFront Royal, VAPurcellville, VAMartinsburg, WVStrasburg, VA