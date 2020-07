Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Spacious Townhome in Ashburn Convenient to Commuter Routes. New Paint, New Wood Laminate and Carpet. New SS Appliances in Kitchen w/Family Room. Large Living Room w/FP. Dining Room. 2 Large Bedrooms w/Walk In Closets. Lower Level w/Rec Room and Full Bath can also be used as a 3rd Bedroom. Ceiling Fans. Deck. Fully Fenced Yard. 1-Car Garage. Great Location. No Smokers. No Pets. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.