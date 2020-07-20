20681 ERSKINE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Practically new & in great condition large townhouse. Fantastic location right off Toll Rd Exit 4. Full Brick front w/4 large bedrooms, Walkout basement, 3.5 bathrooms, NEW Large deck & 2 car garage. New paint throughout. New carper living room and stairs Back to wooded preserve area & pond. Modern upgraded open kitchen with granite, formal living/dining room & family room right off of the kitchen. Short walk 2 Park & Ride, Right across from the Community playground and Community pool. Near town center, Harris T & more . Vacant and ready to move in.