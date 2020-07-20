All apartments in Loudoun County
20681 ERSKINE TERRACE

20681 Erskine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20681 Erskine Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Practically new & in great condition large townhouse. Fantastic location right off Toll Rd Exit 4. Full Brick front w/4 large bedrooms, Walkout basement, 3.5 bathrooms, NEW Large deck & 2 car garage. New paint throughout. New carper living room and stairs Back to wooded preserve area & pond. Modern upgraded open kitchen with granite, formal living/dining room & family room right off of the kitchen. Short walk 2 Park & Ride, Right across from the Community playground and Community pool. Near town center, Harris T & more . Vacant and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE have any available units?
20681 ERSKINE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE have?
Some of 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20681 ERSKINE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20681 ERSKINE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
