Commons on Potomac Square.

Amenities
Potomac Square is a luxury apartment community located in the master-planned Cascades community in Sterling, Virginia. Each one and two-bedroom apartment home has been designed with you in mind and includes spacious living and entertaining areas, opulent baths, and modern kitchens. A select number of our apartment homes also include dramatic loft spaces that truly make a lasting impression. As a valued resident, you will enjoy gorgeous layouts, chef-inspired kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in the apartment and one of a kind designs that suite every lifestyle!