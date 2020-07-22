All apartments in Sterling
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Commons on Potomac Square

21282 McFadden Sq · (703) 372-9262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 40-204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 70-103 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40-401 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Commons on Potomac Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
Potomac Square is a luxury apartment community located in the master-planned Cascades community in Sterling, Virginia. Each one and two-bedroom apartment home has been designed with you in mind and includes spacious living and entertaining areas, opulent baths, and modern kitchens. A select number of our apartment homes also include dramatic loft spaces that truly make a lasting impression. As a valued resident, you will enjoy gorgeous layouts, chef-inspired kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in the apartment and one of a kind designs that suite every lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Commons on Potomac Square have any available units?
Commons on Potomac Square has 3 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Commons on Potomac Square have?
Some of Commons on Potomac Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Commons on Potomac Square currently offering any rent specials?
Commons on Potomac Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Commons on Potomac Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Commons on Potomac Square is pet friendly.
Does Commons on Potomac Square offer parking?
Yes, Commons on Potomac Square offers parking.
Does Commons on Potomac Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Commons on Potomac Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Commons on Potomac Square have a pool?
No, Commons on Potomac Square does not have a pool.
Does Commons on Potomac Square have accessible units?
No, Commons on Potomac Square does not have accessible units.
Does Commons on Potomac Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Commons on Potomac Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Commons on Potomac Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Commons on Potomac Square has units with air conditioning.

