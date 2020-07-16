17502 TOBERMORY PLACE

Amenities

SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL! Stately four sides brick home sited on 4+ acre lot in SHENSTONE FARM with over 8300+ square feet of finished space. with a gorgeous Palladian kitchen, light and bright and two story family room, lovely side conservatory with incredible rolling hill views, separate living and dining room, and a main level office. Upper level offers a luxurious owner's suite, three additional secondary bedroom suites, two of which are bedroom suites with sitting rooms. Fabulous lower level with large recreation room, media room and exercise room. Enjoy the outdoors and beautiful scenery in the spacious Travertine patio with fire pit. You will love living in this elegant home with aAmazing panoramic VIEWS from every windows. Excellent location close to all major roads, Toll Rd and 5 minutes to downtown Leesburg!