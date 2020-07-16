All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:45 PM

17502 TOBERMORY PLACE

17502 Tobermory Place · (703) 402-5416
Location

17502 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA 20175

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 8346 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
media room
SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL! Stately four sides brick home sited on 4+ acre lot in SHENSTONE FARM with over 8300+ square feet of finished space. with a gorgeous Palladian kitchen, light and bright and two story family room, lovely side conservatory with incredible rolling hill views, separate living and dining room, and a main level office. Upper level offers a luxurious owner's suite, three additional secondary bedroom suites, two of which are bedroom suites with sitting rooms. Fabulous lower level with large recreation room, media room and exercise room. Enjoy the outdoors and beautiful scenery in the spacious Travertine patio with fire pit. You will love living in this elegant home with aAmazing panoramic VIEWS from every windows. Excellent location close to all major roads, Toll Rd and 5 minutes to downtown Leesburg!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE have any available units?
17502 TOBERMORY PLACE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE have?
Some of 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
17502 TOBERMORY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE offer parking?
No, 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE have a pool?
No, 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17502 TOBERMORY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
