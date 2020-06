Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Immaculate, Pristine & Open Floor Plan Beautiful unit in Sought After Potomac Crossing. HWD FLR Main LVL, Bay Window Liv/ Rm, Kitchen Granite Counters, Kitchen Island, Eat in Kitchen, entertaianing Deck off Kitchen, Cozy Fireplace in Walk out Lower Level to a Private Rear Yard, New HVAC unit, Newer Roof,Easy Commute to All Major Roads, Close to Leesburg Corner Outlet, Great Amenities, List goes on, A must see