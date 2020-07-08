534 Currant Ter North East

Amenities

Julia Gull and Renters Warehouse present to you a 2bed/2.5 bath townhouse is Leesburg, VA. This townhome features new caret and paint throughout, new SS fridge/dishwasher, formal dinning room, spacious family room with half bath, large deck and well maintained yard, two bedrooms on third level, each bedroom has their own full bathrooms and plenty of closet space, finished basement with separate laundry room and storage area. Home is minutes from downtown Leesburg, Tuscoara High School/Smart Mill Elementary and across the street from shopping center and easy access to route 15! Showings by appt only, please call or text Julia Gull at 571-269-1340. Pets Case by Case.