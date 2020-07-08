All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

534 Currant Ter North East

534 Currant Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

534 Currant Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Julia Gull and Renters Warehouse present to you a 2bed/2.5 bath townhouse is Leesburg, VA. This townhome features new caret and paint throughout, new SS fridge/dishwasher, formal dinning room, spacious family room with half bath, large deck and well maintained yard, two bedrooms on third level, each bedroom has their own full bathrooms and plenty of closet space, finished basement with separate laundry room and storage area. Home is minutes from downtown Leesburg, Tuscoara High School/Smart Mill Elementary and across the street from shopping center and easy access to route 15! Showings by appt only, please call or text Julia Gull at 571-269-1340. Pets Case by Case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Currant Ter North East have any available units?
534 Currant Ter North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 534 Currant Ter North East have?
Some of 534 Currant Ter North East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Currant Ter North East currently offering any rent specials?
534 Currant Ter North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Currant Ter North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Currant Ter North East is pet friendly.
Does 534 Currant Ter North East offer parking?
No, 534 Currant Ter North East does not offer parking.
Does 534 Currant Ter North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Currant Ter North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Currant Ter North East have a pool?
No, 534 Currant Ter North East does not have a pool.
Does 534 Currant Ter North East have accessible units?
No, 534 Currant Ter North East does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Currant Ter North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Currant Ter North East has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Currant Ter North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Currant Ter North East does not have units with air conditioning.

