Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104

Location

507 Sunset View Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Terrific first floor condo in gated community. 1 bedroom/1 full bath in pristine condition and move-in ready!! Bright, light-filled open floor plan. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious full bath with separate vanities, and soaking tub/shower. Separate laundry room completes the inside. Wood blinds throughout! Relax on the private patio or enjoy the Stratford Club community amenities: pool, cyber cafe, fitness center, clubroom with billiards, bar, and lounge areas with plasma TV and fireplace, business center, picnic pavilion, and outdoor grill. Beautifully landscaped walkways and close to commuter routes! Located in the heart of Leesburg Virginia within minutes of the Dulles Greenway, Leesburg Shopping Outlets and historic downtown Leesburg. Visit http://stratfordclubassociation.com for more community information. Must apply online. $55/Adult application fee. Please no smoking and no pets. HOA fee paid by landlord. Go to www.longandfoster.com/rentals/507-Sunset-View-Terrace-SE-UNIT-104-Leesburg-VA-20175-287158522 and select Application on the upper right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 have any available units?
507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 have?
Some of 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 currently offering any rent specials?
507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 pet-friendly?
No, 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 offer parking?
Yes, 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 offers parking.
Does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 have a pool?
Yes, 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 has a pool.
Does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 have accessible units?
No, 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
