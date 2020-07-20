507 SUNSET VIEW TER SE #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Terrific first floor condo in gated community. 1 bedroom/1 full bath in pristine condition and move-in ready!! Bright, light-filled open floor plan. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious full bath with separate vanities, and soaking tub/shower. Separate laundry room completes the inside. Wood blinds throughout! Relax on the private patio or enjoy the Stratford Club community amenities: pool, cyber cafe, fitness center, clubroom with billiards, bar, and lounge areas with plasma TV and fireplace, business center, picnic pavilion, and outdoor grill. Beautifully landscaped walkways and close to commuter routes! Located in the heart of Leesburg Virginia within minutes of the Dulles Greenway, Leesburg Shopping Outlets and historic downtown Leesburg. Visit http://stratfordclubassociation.com for more community information. Must apply online. $55/Adult application fee. Please no smoking and no pets. HOA fee paid by landlord. Go to www.longandfoster.com/rentals/507-Sunset-View-Terrace-SE-UNIT-104-Leesburg-VA-20175-287158522 and select Application on the upper right.