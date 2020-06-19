All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 5 Cornwall St. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
5 Cornwall St. NW
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

5 Cornwall St. NW

5 Cornwall St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Cornwall St NW, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Cornwall St. NW Available 07/06/19 Renovated Hist. District House w/ Tin Roof - You really must see this 1 bedroom house complete with a tin roof located in the Heart of Leesburg Historic District. Two off street parking spaces and beautifully renovated with newer fixtures, flooring, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, renovated bathroom and washer/dryer. Fenced front yard and small fenced back area. Rare Find!

Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net

(RLNE1877250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Cornwall St. NW have any available units?
5 Cornwall St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 5 Cornwall St. NW have?
Some of 5 Cornwall St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Cornwall St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
5 Cornwall St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Cornwall St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Cornwall St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 5 Cornwall St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 5 Cornwall St. NW offers parking.
Does 5 Cornwall St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Cornwall St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Cornwall St. NW have a pool?
No, 5 Cornwall St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 5 Cornwall St. NW have accessible units?
No, 5 Cornwall St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Cornwall St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Cornwall St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Cornwall St. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Cornwall St. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America