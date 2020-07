Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse available for rent in Leesburg. Unique 5 bd 3.5 ba. Open view from backyard and Trex Deck. New Roof (2018), new Water Heater (2019), tons of upgrades. Full remodel basement bathroom (2019) with marble tiles. Check out this beauty. Nothing else to do but move right in. Available for a 12-24 months' lease.