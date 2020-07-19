All apartments in Leesburg
Leesburg, VA
106 Chesterfield Place SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 Chesterfield Place SW

106 Chesterfield Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

106 Chesterfield Place Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Close to downtown Leesburg, shops, restaurants, and town life! This light-filled, end-unit town house features beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, HE washer/dryer, skylights, and a spacious private patio with all-day sun. Fully finished basement with fully bath, closet, and kitchenette could be used as a 4th bedroom. Nestled in the peaceful Chesterfield Place subdivision, this upgraded Leesburg townhouse offers all the perks of downtown living while also being secluded and private. Move-in ready, fresh-paint throughout, pet friendly.

(RLNE4687388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Chesterfield Place SW have any available units?
106 Chesterfield Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 106 Chesterfield Place SW have?
Some of 106 Chesterfield Place SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Chesterfield Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
106 Chesterfield Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Chesterfield Place SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Chesterfield Place SW is pet friendly.
Does 106 Chesterfield Place SW offer parking?
No, 106 Chesterfield Place SW does not offer parking.
Does 106 Chesterfield Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Chesterfield Place SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Chesterfield Place SW have a pool?
No, 106 Chesterfield Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 106 Chesterfield Place SW have accessible units?
No, 106 Chesterfield Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Chesterfield Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Chesterfield Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Chesterfield Place SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Chesterfield Place SW does not have units with air conditioning.
