106 Chesterfield Place SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

- Close to downtown Leesburg, shops, restaurants, and town life! This light-filled, end-unit town house features beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, HE washer/dryer, skylights, and a spacious private patio with all-day sun. Fully finished basement with fully bath, closet, and kitchenette could be used as a 4th bedroom. Nestled in the peaceful Chesterfield Place subdivision, this upgraded Leesburg townhouse offers all the perks of downtown living while also being secluded and private. Move-in ready, fresh-paint throughout, pet friendly.



