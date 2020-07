Amenities

Bright and airy 3BR/2BA townhouse for rent in sought after Greenway Farm neighborhood. Modern kitchen and breakfast room walks out to deck. Wood floors, new carpet and freshly painted. 3BR's/2BA are upstairs, great finished basement walks out to backyard. No Pets, No smoking. 1 car garage and driveway parking. Greenway Farm amenities include Pool, Clubhouse and trash pick up