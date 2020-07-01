104 Fort Evans Rd Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

UNIT A - Transitional style home with a neutral color palette that is both stylish and sleek and gets lot of sunlight. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan that is warm and inviting. Assigned parking spot and ample visitor spaces.



Condo amenities include pool, tennis courts, and playground, and ample parking.

Water/Sewer/Trash service and all condo amenities included in rent.

Flexible lease terms, 6,12,24 month lease options.



Located near downtown Leesburg within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Close to Leesburg Outlets, restaurants, shopping plaza, movie theater, Catoctin Circle stores.



Great local schools:

Frederick Douglas Elementary

J. Lupton Simpson Middle School

Loudoun County High School