Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
104 Fort Evans Rd Se
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

104 Fort Evans Rd Se

104 Fort Evans Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

104 Fort Evans Road Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
UNIT A - Transitional style home with a neutral color palette that is both stylish and sleek and gets lot of sunlight. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan that is warm and inviting. Assigned parking spot and ample visitor spaces.

Condo amenities include pool, tennis courts, and playground, and ample parking.
Water/Sewer/Trash service and all condo amenities included in rent.
Flexible lease terms, 6,12,24 month lease options.

Located near downtown Leesburg within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Close to Leesburg Outlets, restaurants, shopping plaza, movie theater, Catoctin Circle stores.

Great local schools:
Frederick Douglas Elementary
J. Lupton Simpson Middle School
Loudoun County High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se have any available units?
104 Fort Evans Rd Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se have?
Some of 104 Fort Evans Rd Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Fort Evans Rd Se currently offering any rent specials?
104 Fort Evans Rd Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Fort Evans Rd Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Fort Evans Rd Se is pet friendly.
Does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se offer parking?
Yes, 104 Fort Evans Rd Se offers parking.
Does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Fort Evans Rd Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se have a pool?
Yes, 104 Fort Evans Rd Se has a pool.
Does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se have accessible units?
No, 104 Fort Evans Rd Se does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Fort Evans Rd Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Fort Evans Rd Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Fort Evans Rd Se has units with air conditioning.

