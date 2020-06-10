509 DAKOTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bright 3 levels TH with 1 car garage ready for you to move in. All 3 levels above the ground. Remodeled kitchen with new granite countertop, SS appliances, island for extra counter space. New laminate floor through out main level and lower level. New carpet, freshly painted. New doors. Newer windows. Large living room connected to dinning room. Specious family room with wood burning fireplace in lower level , leads you to the backyard. Deck, fenced yard, patio. Convenient to shopping, restaurants. Minutes to Dulles Toll Road, airport and Reston Town Center. No pets and no smoking are accepted. Application instructions in documents - all applications processed online. Application can be found at https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/