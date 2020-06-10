All apartments in Herndon
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

509 DAKOTA DRIVE

509 Dakota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Dakota Drive, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright 3 levels TH with 1 car garage ready for you to move in. All 3 levels above the ground. Remodeled kitchen with new granite countertop, SS appliances, island for extra counter space. New laminate floor through out main level and lower level. New carpet, freshly painted. New doors. Newer windows. Large living room connected to dinning room. Specious family room with wood burning fireplace in lower level , leads you to the backyard. Deck, fenced yard, patio. Convenient to shopping, restaurants. Minutes to Dulles Toll Road, airport and Reston Town Center. No pets and no smoking are accepted. Application instructions in documents - all applications processed online. Application can be found at https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE have any available units?
509 DAKOTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE have?
Some of 509 DAKOTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 DAKOTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
509 DAKOTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 DAKOTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 509 DAKOTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 509 DAKOTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 DAKOTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 509 DAKOTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 509 DAKOTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 DAKOTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 DAKOTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 DAKOTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

