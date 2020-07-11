35 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA with move-in specials
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a place named for a heroic naval commander who went down with his ship after saving more than 150 passengers, then Herndon, Virginia is your sort of town. Named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, this town also served as a settlement for Northern soldiers returning to the land they’d conquered after the Civil War.
Don’t be singing “Dixie” on arrival because some of Herndon’s 23,000+ residents can still trace their roots to those soldiers from the North. Only a ten-minute trip from Dulles International Airport, people will find the town one of the more convenient places to live in if they travel frequently. Named as the 34th Best Small Town in the United States by CNN Money in 2011, major employers like Verizon, AOL and Microsoft are all nearby.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Herndon apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Herndon apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.