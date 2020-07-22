122 QUIETWALK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**OPEN 12-2**No agent? No problem! Come see it Sunday, 1/12 between noon and 2pm** Like-new end unit GARAGE townhome in SPRINK PARK STATION **NOW AVAILABLE** Offered for first time as rental! Close to Silverline Metro, Dulles Airport, historic downtown Herndon and the W&OD trail! Well appointed with Hardwoods on main, Plantation Shutters. FP, and new carpet & paint. Rear entry garage. Kitchen offers: Granite counters, double wall ovens, gas cooktop, large island/breakfast bar & deck off kitchen. Upper level offers 3 bds, 2 full baths. including huge master bedroom suite with luxury bath offering separate soaking tub and shower. Fourth bedroom & 3rd bath is on LL (No Sign On Prop)