122 QUIETWALK LANE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

122 QUIETWALK LANE

122 Quietwalk Ln · No Longer Available
Location

122 Quietwalk Ln, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**OPEN 12-2**No agent? No problem! Come see it Sunday, 1/12 between noon and 2pm** Like-new end unit GARAGE townhome in SPRINK PARK STATION **NOW AVAILABLE** Offered for first time as rental! Close to Silverline Metro, Dulles Airport, historic downtown Herndon and the W&OD trail! Well appointed with Hardwoods on main, Plantation Shutters. FP, and new carpet & paint. Rear entry garage. Kitchen offers: Granite counters, double wall ovens, gas cooktop, large island/breakfast bar & deck off kitchen. Upper level offers 3 bds, 2 full baths. including huge master bedroom suite with luxury bath offering separate soaking tub and shower. Fourth bedroom & 3rd bath is on LL (No Sign On Prop)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

