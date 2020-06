Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & virtual tour will be available. No pets.