Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill media room bocce court carport

Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.World class shopping, dining, theater, entertainment and recreation are MINUTES from our doorstep here at Riverwoods Apartments, as are two hospitals, and The University of Mary Washington. Local bus transportation is a walkable 5 minutes away, and the train to D.C and points North are a quick 5-minute drive from our welcoming property. An abundance of trees, flowers, plants and lots of green grass make our community a beautiful place to come home to. An impeccably maintained and inviting pool, a modern fitness center and play areas with barbecue grills add to the excitement.At Riverwoods we love pets and with so many parks and walking paths in the area your pets will love it here too! Call today or visit our website to apply online!