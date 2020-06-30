All apartments in Fredericksburg
Find more places like Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fredericksburg, VA
/
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg

2000 Woodlyn Dr · (540) 296-2933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fredericksburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

The Birch-1

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

1 bed, 1 bath, $995

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

The Birch-1

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

The Elm-1

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

2 beds, 1 bath, $1110

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

The Elm-1

$1,110

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
bocce court
carport
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.World class shopping, dining, theater, entertainment and recreation are MINUTES from our doorstep here at Riverwoods Apartments, as are two hospitals, and The University of Mary Washington. Local bus transportation is a walkable 5 minutes away, and the train to D.C and points North are a quick 5-minute drive from our welcoming property. An abundance of trees, flowers, plants and lots of green grass make our community a beautiful place to come home to. An impeccably maintained and inviting pool, a modern fitness center and play areas with barbecue grills add to the excitement.At Riverwoods we love pets and with so many parks and walking paths in the area your pets will love it here too! Call today or visit our website to apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking $25/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg have any available units?
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $995 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,110. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg have?
Some of Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg is pet friendly.
Does Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg offer parking?
Yes, Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg offers parking.
Does Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg have a pool?
Yes, Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg has a pool.
Does Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg have accessible units?
No, Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Similar Pages

Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms
Fredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Fredericksburg Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity