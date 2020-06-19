All apartments in Fredericksburg
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE

1049 Hotchkiss Place · (540) 720-3012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1049 Hotchkiss Place, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2510 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Large Master suite with separate tub and shower, 2 over-sized closets. Basement with den/ Rec. room & full bath. Home is tenant occupied until 6/30. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & virtual tour will be available. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE have any available units?
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE have?
Some of 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE offer parking?
No, 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE have a pool?
No, 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
