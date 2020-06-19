1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Large Master suite with separate tub and shower, 2 over-sized closets. Basement with den/ Rec. room & full bath. Home is tenant occupied until 6/30. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19. Once tenant vacates, photos will be updated & virtual tour will be available. NO PETS