Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bike storage

Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments

An AHC Inc Community.



Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.



Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and spacious floorplans. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a professional onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance.



Located in prestigious Falls Church Virginia, only minutes from Washington DC attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment, this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Hwy 50. Come home to quality and affordable Arlington Virgin