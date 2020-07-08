All apartments in Falls Church
Hollybrooke
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Hollybrooke

3012 Patrick Henry Dr · (703) 991-7347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3044-202 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,315

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 3046-202 · Avail. now

$1,362

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 3054-301 · Avail. now

$1,362

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6171-002 · Avail. now

$1,626

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 6171-102 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,626

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 3040-202 · Avail. now

$1,626

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hollybrooke.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments
An AHC Inc Community.

Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and spacious floorplans. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a professional onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Located in prestigious Falls Church Virginia, only minutes from Washington DC attractions, fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment, this community has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Hwy 50. Come home to quality and affordable Arlington Virgin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hollybrooke have any available units?
Hollybrooke has 10 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hollybrooke have?
Some of Hollybrooke's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hollybrooke currently offering any rent specials?
Hollybrooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hollybrooke pet-friendly?
No, Hollybrooke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does Hollybrooke offer parking?
No, Hollybrooke does not offer parking.
Does Hollybrooke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hollybrooke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hollybrooke have a pool?
No, Hollybrooke does not have a pool.
Does Hollybrooke have accessible units?
No, Hollybrooke does not have accessible units.
Does Hollybrooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hollybrooke has units with dishwashers.
Does Hollybrooke have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hollybrooke has units with air conditioning.
