Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking

831 Villa Ridge Road Available 06/22/20 Falls Church City Dream House, made for Entertaining - Perfect combination of beauty and nature! Lovely open light filled 2-level home 1-mile from East Falls Church Metro! Spacious open-plan living area with hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen, with granite counters and stainless appliances. Large family room addition with skylight and large windows overlooking greenery. Main level has 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths and a den/office. Carport connects to wide lower-level entry hall leading to an L-shaped walkout rec room with wet bar kitchenette and built-in banquette perfect for entertaining. 5th bedroom and a full bath located on lower-level. Additional finished room perfect for exercise equipment also opens to covered rear Patio. Plenty of storage in the utility room as well. No smoking, pets case by case. Lease not to exceed summer 2021.



Available: June 22, 2020

Security deposit: $4,000.00

Application fee: $500.00

Lease Term: 12 months



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $160,000.00/ yeaar.



Listed by Crystal Thorne, Realtor.

For information and showings call/text Crystal at (202) 372-6631

or email crystal.thorne@bhgpremier.com with your questions.

Showings by appointment only. 48 hrs notice required.



