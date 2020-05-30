All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 831 Villa Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
831 Villa Ridge Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

831 Villa Ridge Road

831 Villa Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

831 Villa Ridge Road, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
831 Villa Ridge Road Available 06/22/20 Falls Church City Dream House, made for Entertaining - Perfect combination of beauty and nature! Lovely open light filled 2-level home 1-mile from East Falls Church Metro! Spacious open-plan living area with hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen, with granite counters and stainless appliances. Large family room addition with skylight and large windows overlooking greenery. Main level has 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths and a den/office. Carport connects to wide lower-level entry hall leading to an L-shaped walkout rec room with wet bar kitchenette and built-in banquette perfect for entertaining. 5th bedroom and a full bath located on lower-level. Additional finished room perfect for exercise equipment also opens to covered rear Patio. Plenty of storage in the utility room as well. No smoking, pets case by case. Lease not to exceed summer 2021.

Available: June 22, 2020
Security deposit: $4,000.00
Application fee: $500.00
Lease Term: 12 months

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $160,000.00/ yeaar.

Listed by Crystal Thorne, Realtor.
For information and showings call/text Crystal at (202) 372-6631
or email crystal.thorne@bhgpremier.com with your questions.
Showings by appointment only. 48 hrs notice required.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Listing agent represents landlord and is licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

(RLNE5245125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Villa Ridge Road have any available units?
831 Villa Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 831 Villa Ridge Road have?
Some of 831 Villa Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Villa Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
831 Villa Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Villa Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 831 Villa Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 831 Villa Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 831 Villa Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 831 Villa Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Villa Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Villa Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 831 Villa Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 831 Villa Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 831 Villa Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Villa Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Villa Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Villa Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Villa Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044
West Broad
301 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia