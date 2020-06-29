515 TIMBER LANE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION. Another signature home by Evergreene. Wellington 3.0 Model with 3rd lvl loft, 4,640 Total Sq Ft. with 400 amp service and tankless hot water heater just to name a few of the luxuries this home offers. Don't forget the top rated schools and lovely street making this a hidden jewel. 2X6 framing compliment the home making it stronger than the average build, quality built. Awarded year after year as one of the highest energy efficient builders in the area. High ceilings, custom crown moldings, bright white gourmet kitchen with industrial style stainless steel appliances, high end granite center island, hardwood floors, au-pair suite in the basement with full bath and large walk-in closets + bonus 6th bedroom in the loft with full bath. 10-YEAR WARRANTY, Coverage for all structural defects and load-bearing components. 2-YEAR WARRANTY, Coverage for defects in wiring, piping, and ductwork in electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling, ventilating and mechanical systems. 1-YEAR WARRANTY, Coverage against defects in workmanship and materials.