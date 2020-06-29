All apartments in Falls Church
515 TIMBER LANE

515 Timber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

515 Timber Lane, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION. Another signature home by Evergreene. Wellington 3.0 Model with 3rd lvl loft, 4,640 Total Sq Ft. with 400 amp service and tankless hot water heater just to name a few of the luxuries this home offers. Don't forget the top rated schools and lovely street making this a hidden jewel. 2X6 framing compliment the home making it stronger than the average build, quality built. Awarded year after year as one of the highest energy efficient builders in the area. High ceilings, custom crown moldings, bright white gourmet kitchen with industrial style stainless steel appliances, high end granite center island, hardwood floors, au-pair suite in the basement with full bath and large walk-in closets + bonus 6th bedroom in the loft with full bath. 10-YEAR WARRANTY, Coverage for all structural defects and load-bearing components. 2-YEAR WARRANTY, Coverage for defects in wiring, piping, and ductwork in electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling, ventilating and mechanical systems. 1-YEAR WARRANTY, Coverage against defects in workmanship and materials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 TIMBER LANE have any available units?
515 TIMBER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 515 TIMBER LANE have?
Some of 515 TIMBER LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 TIMBER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
515 TIMBER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 TIMBER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 515 TIMBER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 515 TIMBER LANE offer parking?
No, 515 TIMBER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 515 TIMBER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 TIMBER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 TIMBER LANE have a pool?
No, 515 TIMBER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 515 TIMBER LANE have accessible units?
No, 515 TIMBER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 TIMBER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 TIMBER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 TIMBER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 TIMBER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

