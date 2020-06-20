All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 513 BROAD STREET W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
513 BROAD STREET W
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

513 BROAD STREET W

513 West Broad Street · (703) 867-8674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.5 bath condo w/balcony in the Byron building in the heart of FCC ** Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters ** Amenities at the Byron include: fitness center, bonus storage space, private courtyard, party room, library, and 1 garage parking space ** Minutes to METRO ** Walk to shops, dining, and more! ** ** Thank you for being COVID-19 friendly! ** Please bring & wear FACE-COVERING ** Please leave SHOES outside ** BOOTIES onsite - Take them with you as our parting gift :-) ** Please bring HAND SANITIZER & Apply before entering ** Upon entry, please wash hands with soap & water and dry with paper towels ** Thank you again!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 BROAD STREET W have any available units?
513 BROAD STREET W has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 BROAD STREET W have?
Some of 513 BROAD STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 BROAD STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
513 BROAD STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 BROAD STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 513 BROAD STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 513 BROAD STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 513 BROAD STREET W does offer parking.
Does 513 BROAD STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 BROAD STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 BROAD STREET W have a pool?
No, 513 BROAD STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 513 BROAD STREET W have accessible units?
No, 513 BROAD STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 513 BROAD STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 BROAD STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 BROAD STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 BROAD STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 513 BROAD STREET W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct
Falls Church, VA 22043
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity