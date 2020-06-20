513 BROAD STREET W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking garage

FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.5 bath condo w/balcony in the Byron building in the heart of FCC ** Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters ** Amenities at the Byron include: fitness center, bonus storage space, private courtyard, party room, library, and 1 garage parking space ** Minutes to METRO ** Walk to shops, dining, and more! ** ** Thank you for being COVID-19 friendly! ** Please bring & wear FACE-COVERING ** Please leave SHOES outside ** BOOTIES onsite - Take them with you as our parting gift :-) ** Please bring HAND SANITIZER & Apply before entering ** Upon entry, please wash hands with soap & water and dry with paper towels ** Thank you again!