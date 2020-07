Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful expanded and updated 4BD/2.5 BA, Cape Cod on a large corner lot, fenced yard and tree house in City of Falls Church. Fully updated open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and family room opening to outdoor deck and office. Master bedroom with enormous walk-in closet and full bath (shower and claw foot tub) Large patio in the back, 1 car garage close to stores and restaurants. Great schools and neighborhood.