Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Stately Colonial ideally located in the heart of sought after Falls Church City. 2 blocks from downtown Falls Church with abundant upscale shops and restaurants. 8 blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Easy access to W&OD trail. Madison Park across street. 5,600 sq. ft. of luxury living, perfectly suited for grand entertaining & casual family living. Great Room with 2-story ceiling, overlook and stone fireplace. Gourmet eat-in kitchen. Master suite with tray ceiling and sitting area. Huge walk-in closets. Attached 3-car garage. Finished lower level with recreation room. Excellent school district. Minimum 2-year lease. Tenant to have HVAC serviced annually.