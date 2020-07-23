Amenities

215 Van Buren St N Available 08/17/20 Absolutely Stunning 5 Bedroom Custom Craftsman home in sought after Broadmont - Absolutely Stunning 5 Bedroom Custom Craftsman home in sought after Broadmont Community nestled in the heart of Falls Church City! Meticulous attention to detail at every corner of this beauty*Greeted with a dutch door sets the tone for this exquisite property! Main level Master Suite features a wall of windows offering lots of natural sunlight throughout, custom moldings, dual walk-in closets & plantation shutters*LUX master suite bathroom with tiled floors, free standing soaking tub, tiled walls & His-&-Her sinks with spa-like finishes & Frameless Shower*Gourmet Kitchen with farmhouse sink, 6-burner stove, Bluestar Range & Quartz counters + walk-in pantry*Formal Dining Room with built-in china cabinet*Family Room with Vaulted ceilings & loft overlooking room*Living Room is filled with sunlight & has a cozy 2-story stone hearth fireplace leading to huge screened in porch overlooking a private stone patio & fenced backyard with treed views & lush landscaping*Stone firepit in backyard with extensive hardscaping! Bonus Mudroom has a dog shower with half bath & access to patio! 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, two with lofts and both with en suite bath*Library with built-ins for the work from home days or great space for distance learning school! Lower level includes rec room with storage closets & bedroom with en suite bath & walk in closet! Thoughtful design in the floorplan with modern touches & conveniences offered in every room! Zoned HVAC*Detached 2-car garage with attic storage*So many high end finishes you must check out! Walkable to METRO! Close to I-66/495*Only 5 Blocks to East Falls Church Metro Station (Orange & Silver Lines), and Easy Access to all major roadways (I-66, I-495, Route 7, Route 29 & Route 50) for quick commute to Washington DC** Plus, fantastic Falls Church City School Pyramid*



*LEASE AVAILABLE 8.17.2020*Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1520512b-f9e5-41ad-a4dc-72beae25bccc/?utm_source=captureapp



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE5936275)