All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 215 Van Buren St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
215 Van Buren St N
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

215 Van Buren St N

215 N Van Buren St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

215 N Van Buren St, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
215 Van Buren St N Available 08/17/20 Absolutely Stunning 5 Bedroom Custom Craftsman home in sought after Broadmont - Absolutely Stunning 5 Bedroom Custom Craftsman home in sought after Broadmont Community nestled in the heart of Falls Church City! Meticulous attention to detail at every corner of this beauty*Greeted with a dutch door sets the tone for this exquisite property! Main level Master Suite features a wall of windows offering lots of natural sunlight throughout, custom moldings, dual walk-in closets & plantation shutters*LUX master suite bathroom with tiled floors, free standing soaking tub, tiled walls & His-&-Her sinks with spa-like finishes & Frameless Shower*Gourmet Kitchen with farmhouse sink, 6-burner stove, Bluestar Range & Quartz counters + walk-in pantry*Formal Dining Room with built-in china cabinet*Family Room with Vaulted ceilings & loft overlooking room*Living Room is filled with sunlight & has a cozy 2-story stone hearth fireplace leading to huge screened in porch overlooking a private stone patio & fenced backyard with treed views & lush landscaping*Stone firepit in backyard with extensive hardscaping! Bonus Mudroom has a dog shower with half bath & access to patio! 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, two with lofts and both with en suite bath*Library with built-ins for the work from home days or great space for distance learning school! Lower level includes rec room with storage closets & bedroom with en suite bath & walk in closet! Thoughtful design in the floorplan with modern touches & conveniences offered in every room! Zoned HVAC*Detached 2-car garage with attic storage*So many high end finishes you must check out! Walkable to METRO! Close to I-66/495*Only 5 Blocks to East Falls Church Metro Station (Orange & Silver Lines), and Easy Access to all major roadways (I-66, I-495, Route 7, Route 29 & Route 50) for quick commute to Washington DC** Plus, fantastic Falls Church City School Pyramid*

*LEASE AVAILABLE 8.17.2020*Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1520512b-f9e5-41ad-a4dc-72beae25bccc/?utm_source=captureapp

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5936275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Van Buren St N have any available units?
215 Van Buren St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 215 Van Buren St N have?
Some of 215 Van Buren St N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Van Buren St N currently offering any rent specials?
215 Van Buren St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Van Buren St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Van Buren St N is pet friendly.
Does 215 Van Buren St N offer parking?
Yes, 215 Van Buren St N offers parking.
Does 215 Van Buren St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Van Buren St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Van Buren St N have a pool?
No, 215 Van Buren St N does not have a pool.
Does 215 Van Buren St N have accessible units?
No, 215 Van Buren St N does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Van Buren St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Van Buren St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Van Buren St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Van Buren St N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd
Falls Church, VA 22041
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044
West Broad
301 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFalls Church 2 Bedroom Apartments
Falls Church Apartments with BalconiesFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia