Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant brick townhome in the center of Falls Church City, premier school district. Mins to Metro, all major routes. Walk to shops, restaurants, everything this little city has to offer. Former model end unit with gourmet kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Open concept. Luxurious master suite. Two gas fireplaces. Walk out lower level to private patio. Ample two car garage. Enjoy city living!