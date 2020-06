Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

All Utilities Included in the rent! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in the heart of Fairfax City. Large unit in 3rd floor with city view from the balcony. Community has POOL, Tennis Courts, Basketball courts and Tot Lot/Playground. Walk to shopping, dine and bus stop. Common Laundry in the building. Cats only.