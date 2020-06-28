Beautifully renovated and bright 1 bedroom - 1 bath top level condo unit in Foxcroft Colony. Laminate flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Nice size renovated bathroom with tub. Enjoy your outdoor time on balcony. Walking distance to Scout On The Circle - future new development with well known retailers and restaurants. All utilities included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have any available units?
9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.