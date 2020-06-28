All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

9483 Fairfax Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9483 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated and bright 1 bedroom - 1 bath top level condo unit in Foxcroft Colony. Laminate flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Nice size renovated bathroom with tub. Enjoy your outdoor time on balcony. Walking distance to Scout On The Circle - future new development with well known retailers and restaurants. All utilities included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have any available units?
9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9483 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia