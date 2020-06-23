9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

Amenities
Completely renovated two-bedroom, ground floor unit in Foxcroft Colony. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are spacious, carpeted, and feature large walk-in closets. All windows have wide white blinds. The living room and bedroom windows also feature beautiful curtain rods and curtains. New air conditioner. Laundry is located 2 doors away on the same floor! Lots of on-site parking available. Foxcroft Colony offers a community pool, tot lots and plenty of sidewalks for walking. Foxcroft Colony Condos are across the street from amazing bike/walk trails. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Close to Rt. 29; Rt. 50 and I-495. Easy access to the Vienna Metro. No smoking. Pets up to 25 lbs considered. Note: Foxcroft Colony Condominium Association charges a $100 move in fee.