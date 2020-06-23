All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

9451 Fairfax Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

9451 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated two-bedroom, ground floor unit in Foxcroft Colony. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are spacious, carpeted, and feature large walk-in closets. All windows have wide white blinds. The living room and bedroom windows also feature beautiful curtain rods and curtains. New air conditioner. Laundry is located 2 doors away on the same floor! Lots of on-site parking available. Foxcroft Colony offers a community pool, tot lots and plenty of sidewalks for walking. Foxcroft Colony Condos are across the street from amazing bike/walk trails. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Close to Rt. 29; Rt. 50 and I-495. Easy access to the Vienna Metro. No smoking. Pets up to 25 lbs considered. Note: Foxcroft Colony Condominium Association charges a $100 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have any available units?
9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9451 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
