Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
4247 ALLISON CIRCLE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

4247 ALLISON CIRCLE

4247 Allison Circle · No Longer Available
Fairfax
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Apartments with Parking
Location

4247 Allison Circle, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Totally Renovated Duplex with huge yard. Gorgeous New Hardwood Floors Throughout both levels. Stainless Steel appliances, Granite countertop, plenty of cabinets. Lovely All Season Room off the Kitchen/ Dining Room Area. Use as a Dining room or Sitting/ Playing area.Upgraded baths on each floor. Full Size Washer and Dryer in the Hallway Closet on the Bedrooms level. Fenced large Backyard. Two Sheds. Just blocks to Fairfax Co Judiciary Ctr., Shops and Restaurants. Close to GMU. Close to Metro Bus Stop NO COSIGNERS, ONE PARTY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE have any available units?
4247 ALLISON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE have?
Some of 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4247 ALLISON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4247 ALLISON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
