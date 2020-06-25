4247 ALLISON CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful Totally Renovated Duplex with huge yard. Gorgeous New Hardwood Floors Throughout both levels. Stainless Steel appliances, Granite countertop, plenty of cabinets. Lovely All Season Room off the Kitchen/ Dining Room Area. Use as a Dining room or Sitting/ Playing area.Upgraded baths on each floor. Full Size Washer and Dryer in the Hallway Closet on the Bedrooms level. Fenced large Backyard. Two Sheds. Just blocks to Fairfax Co Judiciary Ctr., Shops and Restaurants. Close to GMU. Close to Metro Bus Stop NO COSIGNERS, ONE PARTY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RENT