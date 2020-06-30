4104 MAPLE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Be the first to rent this gorgeously renovated FIVE-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in the heart of FAIRFAX. Comes with all 3 fully finished levels that have been NEWLY RENOVATED. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the revamped MORNING ROOM or cook dinner in the GOURMET KITCHEN. Or when it's time to entertain, take advantage of the large front porch, SUN ROOM, and newly built patio. This renovation includes new: roof, siding, paint, flooring, windows, doors, water heater, appliances, and bathrooms. Upgraded electrical box to 200 AMP. ***READY TO MOVE IN*** Owner/Agent