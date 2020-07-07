All apartments in Fairfax
4103 LOCUST LANE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

4103 LOCUST LANE

4103 Locust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4103 Locust Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home with private basement apartment~ 1bed / 1bath approx. 1,040 sqft available immediately. Private separate entrance or access through main entrance of home . It has it's own kitchenette, dining space, and bar area. Complete with furnished living room, bedroom and private bath. Shared washer and dryer located in basement level. Welcome to use full kitchen on main level. Just steps from shops & dining, less than 10 minutes from GMU, and short commute to Vienna metro station. Utilities included. One occupant only. Refundable security deposit, income verification and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 LOCUST LANE have any available units?
4103 LOCUST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4103 LOCUST LANE have?
Some of 4103 LOCUST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 LOCUST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4103 LOCUST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 LOCUST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4103 LOCUST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4103 LOCUST LANE offer parking?
No, 4103 LOCUST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4103 LOCUST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4103 LOCUST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 LOCUST LANE have a pool?
No, 4103 LOCUST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4103 LOCUST LANE have accessible units?
No, 4103 LOCUST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 LOCUST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4103 LOCUST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 LOCUST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 LOCUST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

