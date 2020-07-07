4103 LOCUST LANE

Amenities

Single family home with private basement apartment~ 1bed / 1bath approx. 1,040 sqft available immediately. Private separate entrance or access through main entrance of home . It has it's own kitchenette, dining space, and bar area. Complete with furnished living room, bedroom and private bath. Shared washer and dryer located in basement level. Welcome to use full kitchen on main level. Just steps from shops & dining, less than 10 minutes from GMU, and short commute to Vienna metro station. Utilities included. One occupant only. Refundable security deposit, income verification and background check required.