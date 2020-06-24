4100 VANDERBILT COURT

Amenities

TWO-LEVEL, 2BR condo in the Heart of Fairfax City!! PLENTY OF PARKING! TWO Master Bedrooms on the upper level & each with en-suite bath. Natural Light, large windows, LR/DR windows with Plantation Shutters, private BALCONY. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring. Three-side glass/marble fireplace in living room. LR is carpeted with Hardwood surround. Half Bath on main level. Washer/Dryer in unit. Convenient to LOTS of Shopping and Restaurants in Fairfax City and OLD TOWN Fairfax. Minutes from George Mason University. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Sorry, no Pets.