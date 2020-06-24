All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 4100 VANDERBILT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
4100 VANDERBILT COURT
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:35 PM

4100 VANDERBILT COURT

4100 Vanderbilt Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4100 Vanderbilt Court, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TWO-LEVEL, 2BR condo in the Heart of Fairfax City!! PLENTY OF PARKING! TWO Master Bedrooms on the upper level & each with en-suite bath. Natural Light, large windows, LR/DR windows with Plantation Shutters, private BALCONY. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring. Three-side glass/marble fireplace in living room. LR is carpeted with Hardwood surround. Half Bath on main level. Washer/Dryer in unit. Convenient to LOTS of Shopping and Restaurants in Fairfax City and OLD TOWN Fairfax. Minutes from George Mason University. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Sorry, no Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT have any available units?
4100 VANDERBILT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT have?
Some of 4100 VANDERBILT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 VANDERBILT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4100 VANDERBILT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 VANDERBILT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4100 VANDERBILT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4100 VANDERBILT COURT offers parking.
Does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 VANDERBILT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT have a pool?
No, 4100 VANDERBILT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT have accessible units?
No, 4100 VANDERBILT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 VANDERBILT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 VANDERBILT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 VANDERBILT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia