3700 Oak Hill Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous brick contemporary home in highly sought after Great Oaks community! Grand foyer opens into a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace . Tons of natural light with large windows and sliding glass door leads to a deck surrounded by wooded vistas. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, hardwood floors, tons of cabinets and a breakfast area. The lower level boasts a large recreation room with a wet bar, second fireplace, and a deck overlooking the back yard. A fourth bedroom, full bathroom and additional storage area complete this level! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a loft area with endless opportunities including: office, game/playroom, or reading nook. Enjoy a morning coffee or glass of wine on the additional rooftop deck! Updated master bathroom and hall bath. Great Oaks Community known for mature trees, walking trails and green space! Close to endless shopping and entertainment opportunities: Safeway, Giant, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Fair City Mall, Mosaic District, Scout on the Circle and more. Walking distance to the Army/Navy Country Club, Van Dyck and Daniels Run parks. Quick access to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Old Town Fairfax City and George Mason University. Just minutes to I-50, 495, I-66, and Vienna Metro Station. Metro bus stops at the entrance to the community.



(RLNE5493725)