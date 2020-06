Amenities

Exquisite brick traditional colonial tucked inside one of Fairfax~s most quaint neighborhoods offering both privacy and convenience to downtown. Offering three oversized bedrooms with two fully updated full baths and a modernized half bath on the main level, you will feel the five star comfort the very moment you walk in the front door. The marvelous kitchen offers an open layout and stainless steel appliance along with a gas range for those of you who love to cook. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace and large picture windows throughout make this dazzling main level as unique as it gets. This property boasts natural light that follows you throughout as the second level landing offers a large skylight at the top. A separate study leads you right into the master bedroom through the two oversized barn style doors giving you the option to close yourself off from the rest of the world. An absolutely breathtaking master bath that offers a large seamless shower with a separate soaker tub to enjoy your favorite glass of wine in and a huge walk in closet fitted with custom organization. Updated washer and dryer shared with the lower level unit that is separate from the main level. Seclude yourself on the private stone blocked patio that backs to trees and greenery. The partially fenced in yard gives you that sense of security along with the openness to enjoy the nature around. Minutes from 29/50/66 which makes this property a commuters dream. Come check out one of the most spectacular rental listings the Fairfax area has seen before it~s too late. Click the link to see a virtual tour! http://vid.us/5zbol2 Apply at: https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/