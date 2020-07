Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Excellent opportunity to rent this 8 year old beautiful colonial less than 1.5 miles from metro! Gorgeous open layout, spotless and freshly painted and high quality wood floors. Smart floor plan gives private main level den and desired open family room off kitchen. 4 generous BRs up, including a delightful master BR suite and 2 additional full BA's for ideal accommodations. Finished walk-up basement with 5th BR and 4th full BA gives room for everyone. Don't delay - it's a find!