10911 WARWICK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

3 bed 2 bath home for rent! Conveniently all on one level with tons of living spaces! 2 decks and a screened in porch with a large fully fenced back yard! Master bedroom with french doors to deck and attached updated bathroom with a double vanity! Prime location walkable to dining/groceries etc. on Fairfax Blvd/Main St! Great for commuting - the house is one block from the Fairfax CUE bus gold line, a ten minute walk to the 1C and 2B MetroBus stops, and within a 10 minute drive to the Vienna metro, Fairfax Gvt center, and GMU.