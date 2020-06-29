10603 OAK PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*Virtual Showings Available* Freshly remodeled, 5 large bedrooms 3 bathroom home in the heart of Fairfax City. Plenty of charm plus all of the amenities of living off of Chain Bridge Rd. Luxurious kitchen with quartz and plenty of cabinets. All bathrooms newly remodeled. 2 main level bedrooms. Large deck off the main level. Large basement with 2 rec rooms, bedroom and full bathroom. Newly finished laundry room. Close to 66, Old Town Fairfax, Oakton Shopping Center and more! **Rent includes water and gas, you only pay electric**Listing agent has ownership in property**All adults living in home must complete application. Ask for application instructions, $40 per applicant.