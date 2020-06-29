All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:36 AM

10603 OAK PLACE

10603 Oak Place · No Longer Available




Location

10603 Oak Place, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*Virtual Showings Available* Freshly remodeled, 5 large bedrooms 3 bathroom home in the heart of Fairfax City. Plenty of charm plus all of the amenities of living off of Chain Bridge Rd. Luxurious kitchen with quartz and plenty of cabinets. All bathrooms newly remodeled. 2 main level bedrooms. Large deck off the main level. Large basement with 2 rec rooms, bedroom and full bathroom. Newly finished laundry room. Close to 66, Old Town Fairfax, Oakton Shopping Center and more! **Rent includes water and gas, you only pay electric**Listing agent has ownership in property**All adults living in home must complete application. Ask for application instructions, $40 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10603 OAK PLACE have any available units?
10603 OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10603 OAK PLACE have?
Some of 10603 OAK PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10603 OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10603 OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10603 OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10603 OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10603 OAK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10603 OAK PLACE offers parking.
Does 10603 OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10603 OAK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10603 OAK PLACE have a pool?
No, 10603 OAK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10603 OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10603 OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10603 OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10603 OAK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10603 OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10603 OAK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

