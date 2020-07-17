All apartments in Chesterfield County
411 Pocono Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

411 Pocono Drive

411 Pocono Drive · (804) 744-3045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

411 Pocono Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 411 Pocono Drive · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Transitional Home In James River High School District! - This transitional home is loaded with space. Upstairs there are hardwood floors throughout. There is a large living room, a spacious eat in kitchen, a sun room and three large bedrooms. Downstairs, there is a large den with a decorative fireplace, utility room, bathroom and additional bedroom/office. This home is situated on a large lot with a rear storage shed and huge deck great for entertaining!

Crestwood Elementary, Robious Middle School, James River HS

Pets are conditional - At owner's discretion

Applicants must meet rental requirements for credit score of 600 or greater, income of three times the rent and a good rental history. $50.00 one time lease processing fee will be assessed once approved.

Listing Agent: E.A.Williams Property Management, 3005 East Boundary Terrace, Suite WM, Midlothian, VA 23112. (804) 478-0396 . EHO.

(RLNE5765257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Pocono Drive have any available units?
411 Pocono Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Pocono Drive have?
Some of 411 Pocono Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Pocono Drive currently offering any rent specials?
411 Pocono Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Pocono Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Pocono Drive is pet friendly.
Does 411 Pocono Drive offer parking?
No, 411 Pocono Drive does not offer parking.
Does 411 Pocono Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Pocono Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Pocono Drive have a pool?
No, 411 Pocono Drive does not have a pool.
Does 411 Pocono Drive have accessible units?
No, 411 Pocono Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Pocono Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Pocono Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Pocono Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 Pocono Drive has units with air conditioning.
