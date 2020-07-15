Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub

Welcome home to Summit at Bon Air Apartments in Bon Air, VA. Conveniently located adjacent to Midlothian Turnpike and Huguenot Rd., Summit at Bon Air is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Chesterfield Towne Center and Stony Point Fashion Park. At Summit at Bon Air our residents enjoy spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, including newly renovated homes with upgraded kitchens and premium appliances. Every home at Summit at Bon Air features a private patio or balcony and select homes include a in-home washer and dryer. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and new resident clubhouse. We are pet friendly and large dogs are welcome here. When you choose Summit at Bon Air Apartments, you will feel right at home with our on-site professional, management and maintenance staff. Apply online today!