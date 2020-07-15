All apartments in Bon Air
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:58 AM

Summit at Bon Air

1701 Irondale Rd · (804) 616-4552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA 23235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303B-103 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 400D-102 · Avail. now

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 407D-204 · Avail. now

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308D-104 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit at Bon Air.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome home to Summit at Bon Air Apartments in Bon Air, VA. Conveniently located adjacent to Midlothian Turnpike and Huguenot Rd., Summit at Bon Air is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Chesterfield Towne Center and Stony Point Fashion Park. At Summit at Bon Air our residents enjoy spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, including newly renovated homes with upgraded kitchens and premium appliances. Every home at Summit at Bon Air features a private patio or balcony and select homes include a in-home washer and dryer. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and new resident clubhouse. We are pet friendly and large dogs are welcome here. When you choose Summit at Bon Air Apartments, you will feel right at home with our on-site professional, management and maintenance staff. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit at Bon Air have any available units?
Summit at Bon Air has 4 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summit at Bon Air have?
Some of Summit at Bon Air's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit at Bon Air currently offering any rent specials?
Summit at Bon Air is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit at Bon Air pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit at Bon Air is pet friendly.
Does Summit at Bon Air offer parking?
Yes, Summit at Bon Air offers parking.
Does Summit at Bon Air have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summit at Bon Air offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit at Bon Air have a pool?
Yes, Summit at Bon Air has a pool.
Does Summit at Bon Air have accessible units?
No, Summit at Bon Air does not have accessible units.
Does Summit at Bon Air have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit at Bon Air has units with dishwashers.
Does Summit at Bon Air have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summit at Bon Air has units with air conditioning.
