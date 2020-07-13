All apartments in Chester
Park at Village Green

3544 Festival Park Plz · (804) 238-9467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA 23831

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4503 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 4517 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 4613 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Village Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
roommate matching
tennis court
trash valet
The Park at Village Green offers contemporary styling in an extraordinary location. Nestled behind Chester Village Green, this is a beautifully planned apartment community with 1 and 3 bedroom floor plans, wood flooring, beautiful cherry cabinets, granite countertops and more. Schedule your private tour today, and be sure to ask about our vaulted ceilings and reserved parking options!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: First pet: $300 (25 lbs and under), $400 (26-50 lbs), $450 (51-100 lbs); Half price for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage: $105/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Village Green have any available units?
Park at Village Green has 3 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park at Village Green have?
Some of Park at Village Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Village Green is pet friendly.
Does Park at Village Green offer parking?
Yes, Park at Village Green offers parking.
Does Park at Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Village Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Village Green have a pool?
Yes, Park at Village Green has a pool.
Does Park at Village Green have accessible units?
No, Park at Village Green does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Village Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Village Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Village Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Village Green has units with air conditioning.
