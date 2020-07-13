Park at Village Green

Lease Length: 3-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: First pet: $300 (25 lbs and under), $400 (26-50 lbs), $450 (51-100 lbs); Half price for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage: $105/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.