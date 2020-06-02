/
roanoke rapids
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:45 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Roanoke Rapids, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
407 Chockoyotte Street
407 Chockoyotte St, Roanoke Rapids, NC
1 Bedroom
$515
400 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Central heat and air. Centrally located in Roanoke Rapids. Close to shopping and parks. Minimum 600 credit score and landlord reference required.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
102 Duke St
102 Duke St, Roanoke Rapids, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
626 sqft
Spacious and Naturally well-Large 1 Bedrooms, 1.0 Bathroom home. Short walk to public transit, and farmer markets in the summer! Remodeling exterior $ 500.40Month Call Sledge Properties at (833) 477-1777 Ext 1 or (252) 541-2943
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1315 Carolina Ave
1315 Carolina Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Roanoke Rapids. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, 12'x20' storage building, washer dryer hook up, and fenced in back yard. No Utilities included.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
199 Garner Road
199 Garner Road, Northampton County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1706 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home with large kitchen featuring stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, living room, family room, dining room, utility room, screened-in porch, central heat and air. Shed cannot be used by tenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Roanoke Rapids rentals listed on Apartment List is $640.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roanoke Rapids from include Suffolk, Petersburg, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and South Hill.