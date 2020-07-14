All apartments in Chester
Home
/
Chester, VA
/
Chesterfield Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

Chesterfield Gardens

2260 Golden Garden Cir · (434) 321-6109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA 23836

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2362 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,244

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 2212 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chesterfield Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
pool
bike storage
courtyard
google fiber
lobby
new construction
tennis court
Chesterfield Gardens Apartments are a rare combination of an idyllic small community with quick access to big city living. Discover the beauty of Chesterfield Gardens positioned on 20 acres of lush landscape - maintenance free for you! This gorgeous Chester apartment community is located close to Richmond and The Tri Cities but nestled in the quiet suburb of Enon. Conveniently located just off Route 10, Chesterfield Gardens is only minutes from I-95, I-295, highway 288, shopping, dining & entertainment. &nbsp;We are simply the best choice of Chester VA apartments for rent.&nbsp;At Chesterfield Gardens Apartments it's more than just living, it's a community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 minimum
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for the first pet, $150 for the second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Exotic pets; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned.
Storage Details: Storage on patio / balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chesterfield Gardens have any available units?
Chesterfield Gardens has 4 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chesterfield Gardens have?
Some of Chesterfield Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chesterfield Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Chesterfield Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chesterfield Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Chesterfield Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Chesterfield Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Chesterfield Gardens offers parking.
Does Chesterfield Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chesterfield Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chesterfield Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Chesterfield Gardens has a pool.
Does Chesterfield Gardens have accessible units?
No, Chesterfield Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Chesterfield Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chesterfield Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Chesterfield Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chesterfield Gardens has units with air conditioning.
