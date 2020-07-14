Chesterfield Gardens

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 minimum
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for the first pet, $150 for the second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Exotic pets; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned.
Storage Details: Storage on patio / balcony