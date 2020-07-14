Chester Village Green

Lease Length: 3-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: First pet: $325 (0-25lbs); $425 (26-50lbs); $475 (51-100lbs) ; 2nd pet is ½ off.
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Garages available for $125.00 monthly.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $105/month