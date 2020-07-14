All apartments in Chester
Chester Village Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Chester Village Green

3534 Festival Park Plz · (804) 294-1203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA 23831

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11125 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 11221 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,263

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 11228 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chester Village Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
tennis court
Enjoy spacious apartment living, contemporary styling and more at Chester Village Green Apartments. Located between the residential Village Green neighborhood and the shops of Chester Village, this beautiful apartment community offers 2 and 3 bedroom homes with many interior features and amenities. Savor in the unspoiled countryside, re-energize by the pool, and enjoy the many other amenities available at Chester Village Green Apartments. Contact us today for more information

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: First pet: $325 (0-25lbs); $425 (26-50lbs); $475 (51-100lbs) ; 2nd pet is ½ off.
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Garages available for $125.00 monthly.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $105/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chester Village Green have any available units?
Chester Village Green has 3 units available starting at $1,226 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chester Village Green have?
Some of Chester Village Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chester Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
Chester Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chester Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Chester Village Green is pet friendly.
Does Chester Village Green offer parking?
Yes, Chester Village Green offers parking.
Does Chester Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chester Village Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chester Village Green have a pool?
Yes, Chester Village Green has a pool.
Does Chester Village Green have accessible units?
No, Chester Village Green does not have accessible units.
Does Chester Village Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chester Village Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Chester Village Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chester Village Green has units with air conditioning.
