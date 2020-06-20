All apartments in Chester
4186 Creek Way

4186 Creek Way · (804) 318-3040
Location

4186 Creek Way, Chester, VA 23831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,061

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Relax it's all here....one bedroom floorplan with spacious closets,semi-private patios, and the luxury of apartment living. Add on the private community pool, tennis courts, and an innovative tot lot and you can't go wrong with any member of your family. Nestled in a secluded area we are just a short drive from the heart of Chester, Southpark Mall, or Chesterfield Town Center. This area is right in the heart of major shopping areas, restaurants and entertainment venues.

* Prices shown are subject to change *
Pet fee:$250 /$35 monthly

Visit us at http://www.ashtoncreek-prg.com
Ashton Creek Apartments
4201 Creek Way
Chester, VA 23831

Office Hours
Monday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4186 Creek Way have any available units?
4186 Creek Way has a unit available for $1,061 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4186 Creek Way have?
Some of 4186 Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4186 Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
4186 Creek Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4186 Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4186 Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 4186 Creek Way offer parking?
No, 4186 Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 4186 Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4186 Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4186 Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 4186 Creek Way has a pool.
Does 4186 Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 4186 Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4186 Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4186 Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4186 Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4186 Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
