3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath. This home is located in a family oriented area in Chester, near great schools. Chester is located less than 10 miles to Fort Lee. Easy access to I-95, rt 10, and hw 288. Community amenities to include swimming pool, walking trails, play area, and club house. Large family room with fireplace, opened floor plan with eat-in kitchen, private dinning room, deck, one car garage and located on a cul-de-sac.



Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies

Please text our Showing for any questions Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040



