Chester, VA
3555 Thornsett Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3555 Thornsett Dr

3555 Thornsett Drive · (804) 350-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA 23831

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3555 Thornsett Dr · Avail. Oct 5

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath. This home is located in a family oriented area in Chester, near great schools. Chester is located less than 10 miles to Fort Lee. Easy access to I-95, rt 10, and hw 288. Community amenities to include swimming pool, walking trails, play area, and club house. Large family room with fireplace, opened floor plan with eat-in kitchen, private dinning room, deck, one car garage and located on a cul-de-sac.

Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies
Please text our Showing for any questions Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040

(RLNE3959946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Thornsett Dr have any available units?
3555 Thornsett Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3555 Thornsett Dr have?
Some of 3555 Thornsett Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Thornsett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Thornsett Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Thornsett Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Thornsett Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 3555 Thornsett Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Thornsett Dr does offer parking.
Does 3555 Thornsett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Thornsett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Thornsett Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Thornsett Dr has a pool.
Does 3555 Thornsett Dr have accessible units?
No, 3555 Thornsett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Thornsett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Thornsett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Thornsett Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Thornsett Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
