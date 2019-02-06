922 Wickford Drive

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Wickford - Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in a desirable area of Chesapeake. Brick front, fenced backyard, and open floor plan with good sized bedrooms. Brand new carpeting throughout 2nd floor, and new lvt waterproof flooring on the first floor, ceramic tile in kitchen and foyer. Freshly painted, on a cul-de-sac with well-established caring neighbors and within walking distance to grocery store and restaurants. Close to interstate access 64 & 664 interchange for easy commute. Hurry, this one won't last.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3707966)